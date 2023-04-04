FEC approves N95.8bn for Ekiti, Ondo roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N95.8 billion for the dualization of the Akure/Ita Ogbolu – Iju/Ado Ekiti road, linking Ekiti and Ondo states.

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Umar El-Yakub, stated this at the end of the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

According to him, the first section of the road project on the Ondo side was awarded to two construction companies at the cost of N46.6 billion.

He said the remaining balance of N49.2 billion would be expended on the second section of the project from the Ekiti state border.

”The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memo for the consideration and approval of Council.

”This is for the award of a contract for the dualization of the Akure/Ita Ogbolu –Iju/Ado Ekiti state border, on the Ondo Stateside.

” In favour of Messrs Samchez Nigeria Limited and Messrs Horizon Construction Company Limited, in the sum of N46,684,481,745.44, with a completion period of 24 months.

” section two of that road was awarded to Messrs Kopek Construction Limited at the cost of N49,295,088,593.98, with a completion period of 30 months.

”So, one is doing it from the Ekiti State border and the other one is on the Ondo Stateside. That’s the two sections of the contract that was awarded.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also said the Council approved N2.24 billion for the construction of a 150-room capacity female hostel, at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said: ”On behalf of the Minister of Aviation, who presented a memo to Council today, seeking Council’s consideration and approval for the award of contract for the construction of a 150-room capacity female hostel, at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.

”The contract was in favour of Messrs Best Homes Construction Limited, in the sum of N2,244,713,424.56, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a completion period of 12 months.”

The minister also revealed that the Council approved N383.9 million for the procurement of 13 operational vehicles for the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

According to him, the operational vehicles will be used for the day-to-day operations of the FRCN.

The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, disclosed that the Council considered and approved two memoranda in respect of matters about the efficient performance of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

