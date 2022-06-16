FEC approves repeal of 60-year-old Fire Service Act, okays N66.9bn road in Taraba

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the repeal of the Federal Fire and Rescue Service Establishment Act 2022.

Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this, Wednesday, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the new proposed Act is meant to replace the old law establishing the Fire Service, which has been in existence for 60 years.

“The Federal Executive Council today approved the repeal of the 60 year old Fire Service Act Cap F29, LFN 2004 and in its stead, the council approved the enactment of the Federal Fire and Rescue Service Establishment Act 2022, which is meant to bring into currency the operations and professionalism of the Federal Fire Service as it delivers its services to Nigerians,” he said.

The minister said the council directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to fine tune the bill for onward transmission to the National Assembly for passage.

“The Attorney General was required to process and present to the National Assembly for review and ultimate passage and we expect that the law, when eventually passed and approved by the President, will help in improving the capability and capacity of the Federal fire Service,” he said.



Similarly, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N66.9 billion for the rehabilitation of Kashimbila-Takum-Chahchangi road in Taraba state.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum and it was for the rehabilitation of the 91.94 kilometre Kashimbila -Takum-Chahchangi road in Taraba State and council approved the proposal by the ministry in the sum of N66. 983 billion,” he said.

He said the project would help boost the transportation network in Taraba state and the entire North-East.

