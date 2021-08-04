FEC mourns ex-Agric minister, Malami Buwai



The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday mourned the passing away of the former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Malami Buwai, who served during the regime of the former Head of State, General Sani Abacha from 1994 to 1996.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation,

Boss Mustapha, described the deceased as a philanthropist of note and a committed son of Zamfara state who contributed to the creation of the state and enunciation of various agricultural programmes in the country.



He commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara state and the family of the deceased.