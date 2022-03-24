FEC okays N14bn for training of 50,000 non-graduates 

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved over N14 billion for the training of 50,000 non-graduates of N-Power programe for a period of nine months.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Umar-Faroq, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting in Abuja.

She said the funds would be used to engage four federal government agencies that that would train the non-graduates for a period of nine months.

She said at the end of the training, the 50,000 beneficiaries of the programme would be given starter packs to start up their businesses.

Also speaking, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, said the council approved the Business Facilitation and Miscellaneous Provision Bill to consolidate its reforms and enhance productivity and value.

He said the bill was part of government’s efforts to sustain the legacies achieved through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

He said the bill would be forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration.