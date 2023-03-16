FEC okays N16bn for road linking 2nd Niger Bridge

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N15 billion for the construction of an access road linking the Benin-Asaba expressway to the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President

He said completion of the road will help achieve the dream of inaugurating the bridge before the current administration leaves office in May.

“The Minister of Works presented a memo seeking approval for the award of contract for the construction of an access road from the existing Benin-Asaba expressway to approach the link road to 2nd Niger Bridge in Delta State.

“As you are aware, the government is determined to commission the 2nd Niger Bridge before the expiration of this administration. We can tell you that the bridge itself is substantially concluded but the contract that was awarded today, although the work has started before now, is actually to connect the Asaba-Benin end to the new bridge.

“The contract was awarded to Julius Berge at a sum of N15 billion. They have started the work but they said it is only proper that they have a contract. We can assure you that the road will be finished in good time for us to commission the 2nd Niger-Bridge,” he said.

The minister said the council also approved variation for the dualization of Suleja-Minna road in Niger state.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

