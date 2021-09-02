FEC okays N79.6 billion CrossRiver, Akwa Ibom road project



The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N79.6 Billion for the completion of the dualization of Udukpani–Etu-Ikot Ekpene road linking Cross River and Akwa-Ibom states.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.



“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum for the completion of the dualisation of the Udukpani–Etu-Ikot Ekpene road and this is in relation to the section from Ukuiboku power plant to Mbak and that is about 26 kilometers stretch.



“Council approved the award for N79.649 Billion, to be executed over 60 months. This will help complete the dualization gaps between the one awarded to Julius Berger and the section awarded to CCECC,” he said.

The minister said when completed, motorists in the affected areas would have an option of a dual carriageway instead of the existing single carriageway.



He said the contract was approved to address the problem caused by heavy cargos that pass through that area from the Southern to North Central zones of the country.

