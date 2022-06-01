FEC okays Nigeria, Morocco gas pipeline agreement



The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday gave approval to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited to execute a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the Nigeria, Morocco Gas Pipeline.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting, said the pipeline would take gas to 15 West African countries and to Morocco and from Morocco to Spain and Europe.

“At this moment, we are still at the point of the front end engineering design. It is only after the design of the pipeline that we know exactly what the cost of the pipeline will be,” he said.

The minister said the council also approved the construction of a switchgear room and installation of power distribution cables and equipment for the Nigeria Oil and Gas Park in Ogbia, Bayelsa State, in the sum of N3.8 billion.

“This park is to support local manufacturing of components for the oil and gas industry,” he said.

He said council also approved various contracts for the construction of access road with bridges to the Brass Petroleum Product Deport in Inibomoyekiri in Brass Local Government in the sum of N11 billion plus 7.5% VAT.

