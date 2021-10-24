Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for raping students



The federal polytechnic Bauchi has dismissed two of its lecturers for allegedly raping some female students of the polytechnic recently.



Rector of the polytechnic Sunusi Gumau disclosed this while addressing journalists at the end of the meeting of the governing council of the institution held over the weekend.



According to the rector, the dismissed lecturers are Adebusoye Michael Sunday, of the Nutrition and Dietetics department and Musa Baba Abubakar of the school of general studies.



The rector explained that the council which is the highest decision making body of the institution had sit down and deliberated on the cases where they unanimously resolved to expel the dou from the services of the school.



He said the institution has zero tolerance for sexual harassment adding that the names of the sacked lecturers would be submitted to security agencies for further action.



Gumau while warning lecturers from commiting such offenses also cautioned students against acts that are contrary to the laws of the school.



Aside from that, the polytechnic rector revealed that the council had also approved the expulsion of 30 students from the institution over allegations of examination malpractices and falsification of certificates during admission process.



He said of the 30 students expelled, 16 had presented false documents during admission while 14 were caught for examination malpractices.