Federal agencies seek Bayelsa collaboration on secretariat project

Federal government parastatals in Bayelsa state have solicited the cooperation of the state government to ease their office accommodation challenges.

Heads of the federal agencies made the request Tuesday in Government House, Yenagoa, during a courtesy visit to Governor Douye Diri.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a press release, quoted chairman of the association of Heads of Federal Parastatals, Mr. Obaro Ologbo, as saying that the visit was to seek the governor’s intervention towards completing the federal secretariat in the state, which was 80 per cent completed.

Ologbo lamented the difficulty faced by federal parastatals struggling to pay rents.

He appealed to Governor Diri to do all within his power to see that the secretariat project was completed.

Ologbo lauded the governor’s developmental strides since he assumed office 18 months ago and pledged that the federal parastatals in the state would continue to support his administration.

Responding, Governor Diri stated the readiness of his administration to partner federal agencies in the state.

The governor noted that the importance of collaboration between both parties cannot be over-emphasised as it would contribute to development of the state.

While appreciating heads of the federal parastatals for the visit, he said it would open a new vista of opportunities for both the state and the federal agencies.

On the request for his intervention on the federal secretariat project, Diri promised to engage the Minister of Works and Housing on their behalf, expressing the optimism that the edifice would be completed and handed over to them.

Hhe said: “Firstly, I appreciate the way you see yourselves as Bayelsans. Listening to you, I do not think there is any difference between you and Bayelsans.

“There must be a synergy between you and the state government. It would be a misnormer if it does not exist. Your coming would open a new vista of opportunities for the state and federal agencies to collaborate for progress.”