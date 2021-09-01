Federal allocation: Kwara govt gets N4.3bn, 16 LGs pocket N2.9bn for August

Kwara state government has received a total inflow of N4,313,554,832.86k as federal allocation for the month of August.

The 16 local government areas of the state also received a total sum of N2.9bn

These were conatianed in a statement from the ministry of finance issued by its press secretary Daibu Abubakar Wednesday.

The statement stated that the “allocation comprises Statutory Revenue Allocation (SRA) gross of N3,560,049,341.14k; deductions (loans) of N672,332,412.51k; SRA (Net):N2,887,716,928.63k Value Added Tax (VAT) of N1,412,643,896.40k and Exchange Gain Difference of N13,194,007.83k.”

It added the 16 local government areas also received a total sum of N2,977,927,751.25k as federal allocation for the month of August.

“The figures comprise SRA (Gross) N2,348,093,857.09k; Deductions N175,356,577.30k; SRA (Net) N2,172,737,279.79k; VAT N796,507,626.35k and Exchange Gain Difference N8,682,845.11k,” it stated.