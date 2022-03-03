Federal Poly Ilaro honours Senator Adeola 

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro Ogun State, has awarded the tertiary institution’s Fellowship to Senator Solomon Adeola (APC Lagos West) for his contribution to the development of the Institution as well as the society.

Letter of award to this effect, was presented to Senator Adeola in his Abuja office on Thursday by the Rector of the School, Arc Aluko Olusegun, who was accompanied by Dr. Bola Aluloma, the school Liberian, Mr. O W Ajibode, the Bursar of the school. Dr. Abiodun Oluseye, the Dean of School of Part Time Studies and Mrs. A. Babalola, the acting Registrar.

Presenting the award Arc. Olusegun stated that only 3 prominent Nigerians namely General Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria; HRM Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alafin of Oyo and HRM Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, has received the award since the establishment of the institution adding that the institution is the best Polytechnic in Nigeria as well as the 77th tertiary educational institution in Nigeria among universities and polytechnics.

The rector said the award to Senator Adeola was arrived at on the basis of his contribution to the development of the institution as well as his various laudable role in the National Assembly and the empowerment of thousands of constituents adding that the award will be presented on March 29, during the Convocation Lecture of the school to be delivered by Professor Rahman Bello, former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos.

Responding to the presentation, Senator Adeola expressed joy that the award was not just at the discretion of the rector but the Governing Council and management of the institution based on his activities in the institution and beyond adding that even without the award he will continue to contribute to the development of the institution and the society.

“I was the sponsor of the bill passed by the Senate to upgrade the institution to a university and also facilitated the building of a library in the school. I also intend to facilitate a fish production training facility in the school for training of students and members of the community in the rudiments of fish production,” he stated.

The delegation was jointly received by the Senator and his colleagues Senator Jubrin Isah, (APC Kogi East), the vice chairman of the Senate Committee of Finance, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, chairman, Senate Committee of Trade and Investment, Hon, Femi Adebanjo (APC, Alimosho Federal Constituency) and Hon. Auwal Jatau (PDP, Zaki Federal Constituency).