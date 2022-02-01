Federal revenue generating agencies: Why we can’t meet NASS N3trn annual revenue target

Strong indications emerged Monday that targeted revenues for funding the N17.126 trillion 2022 Budget may not be realised as some of the revenue generating agencies complained of different forms of encumbrances.

This is even as Director General National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) Professor Mojisola Adeyeye lamented that the 2018, 2019 and 2020 budgets of the agency were not passed by the National Assembly, leading to warehousing of revenues generated by it for capital expenditure.

The agencies’ complaints on meeting revenue targets came to the fore at the one-day interactive session the Senate leadership and its finance committee had with them.

Complaints

First to complain was Comptroller General Nigeria Customs Service (NIS) Colonel Hameed Ali (rtd), who said some provisions of the 2022 Finance Act had robbed Customs of its operational mandate on some revenue collections.

He specifically cited section 22 and 61(a) of the Act, incapacitating Customs from collecting some taxes like import duties.

“Mr President of the Senate, Distinguished Senators , I thank you for organising this interactive session on the need for improvement by all revenue generating agencies as far as internally generated revenues are concerned and funding of the 2022 budget are concerned.

“However, let me bring to the notice of this gathering that some provisions of the Finance Act 2022 are incapacitating Customs from such revenue drive.

“Section 22 of the Finance Act 2022 seeks to amend the Federal Inland Revenue Service law Section 68 (1), (2), (3), (4) and (6) by allowing the Act to takes precedent over any other laws with regards to the administration of taxes, assessment, accounting, collection and enforcement of taxes and levies due to the Federal Government and the federation of Nigeria.

“When the law was signed, it did not state clearly, the extent and scope of the taxes and levies in question. We are aware that the taxes and levies under the responsibilities of the FIRS are income tax, personal income tax, capital gain tax, VAT and so on.

“However, the amendment is so wide and open that we in the Nigerian Customs Service took it that it had hindered our ability to collect levies and other collections.

“Our understanding of the provisions is that all other laws which mandated us to collect are inconsistent with the new Act, then they are voided. This means that the law that mandates us to collect as revenue generating agencies, are voided completely. This means that we do not have the responsibilities to collect levies. If we don’t have the responsibilities to collect, what are we going to discuss here.

“We have consulted with lawyers and the conclusion is that the Act is confusing and if other revenue generating agencies decided to act on the provisions, they may decide not to collect and levies,” Ali said.

In a similar submission, Director Finance Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Professor Aba George said the N400 billion the agency supposed to be generating as revenue on yearly basis was being cornered by a UK-based firm handling most of its outsourced services and operations.

He said contract on the outsourced services and operations given to the UK- based firm on behalf of the NIS in 2003, gives government 33% of proceeds, Immigration 7% while the remaining 60% is cornered by the firm.

“This is our 7th time of tabling this complaint before the Senate or the House of Representatives. Please rescue us from the hook of this firm.

“The contract was entered into without the knowledge of Immigration since 2003 and those behind it keep on renewing it and denying us about N400 billion revenue on yearly basis.

“It is a rip-off and purely one sided contract bleeding Immigration and Nigeria financially on yearly basis “, George lamented.

Senate intervenes

Irked by the submission, Senate President Ahmad Lawan directed the Committee Chairman, Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC Lagos West), to summon the Ministry of Interior for all the contract documents.

“This is unacceptable. We cannot continue like this. We must see the end of this contract in the national interest,” he said.

On complaints made by the Customs boss, Lawan said: “I wonder why the Ministry of Finance is not here because we need their intervention now. Their presence here would have provided some clarifications. We took it for granted that since it was an executive bill, that there were some engagements among the agencies of the federal government.

“We also called for public hearing so that we could x-ray it. You are saying that you don’t have the legal mandate to collect taxes and it is a scary revelation.

“The Senate Committee on Finance and the Ministry of Finance and other agencies would look at the Act. If it is established beyond reasonable doubts that we need to amend it, we will do so without delay.

“It will be the fastest amendment because we need you to collect more monies for the federal government.”

In his own intervention, Senator Adeola said the section cited by the Customs boss was not targeted at the agency.

“What necessitated that singular act was as a result of the issue between the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission and the FIRS. There were clashes between them from time to time. Some activities of RMFAC were not in tandem with the Act that established it. We discovered that the only way that we can make their roles explicit is through the Finance Act concerning the assessment and accounting of taxes.

“We discovered that RMFAC are going to agencies to audit their tax accounts which is not part of their responsibilities based on the law that established RMFAC.

“The only agencies saddled with that responsibility is the FIRS. That was what that law tends to address. We are ready to look into it again if other revenue generating agencies believe that it has hindered them from performing their responsibilities and we would amend it accordingly,” Adeola said.

NASS sets N3trn target

Earlier, Senate President Lawan said the revenue generating agencies of government were capable of generating and remitting N3 trillion naira annually to the coffers of the federal government if efforts were made to cut down on wasteful spending.

Lawan made this known in an address delivered to declare open an interactive session “on the need to improve internally generated revenue of the Federal Government of Nigeria and Revenue Projections of the Agencies as Contained in the Appropriation Act 2022.”

The meeting was between the Senate leadership and members of the committee on finance and revenue generating agencies of government.

In his speech, Lawan said the purpose of the meeting was to explore means of increasing government revenues.

He said one of such ways was for the National Assembly to be rigid on increased revenue to cut down on the country’s budget deficit and borrowings, as well as prevent wasteful expenditures by agencies of government.

Lawan assured that the upper chamber would provide the needed support through legislation to ensure revenue agencies perform to meet and surpass their targets.

He said: “In 2022, the National Assembly assumed and rightly so, that our government owned enterprises can generate up to N3 trillion if we are of the mindset that we can achieve that and, of course, ensure that we oversight to stall any possibility of unwarranted expenditures by agencies of government.

“But that does not mean in any way that it is going to be some kind of investigation on what you do, but an encouragement of what you need to do. In this meeting and subsequent ones, there should be no holds barred on discussions.

“Where an agency feels it is encumbered in any way from achieving its target, it should say so, so that we are able to prescribe the right solutions for it to perform. As a National Assembly, let me say that the Senate particularly will be stiff on generating more and more revenue.

“We will be rigid; we will continue to insist, because we believe that this is one sure and guaranteed way of reducing our deficit and borrowing.”

The lawmaker said the drive by the upper chamber for more revenues to the coffers of government would enhance the economy and facilitate infrastructural development.

“This Committee is modified, because the leaders of the Senate believe that we can do far better and we have seen signs when last year some of the agencies performed beyond expectation.

“So, it is an opportunity for us to save and enhance our economy and, of course, make Nigeria achieve more infrastructural development which is the goal of this administration and every Nigerian.

“We believe that when you (revenue agencies) generate the money, we (National Assembly) appropriate it. Prudence is of essence here, when we spend our money. And when we borrow, like the National Assembly has always tried to do, we borrow to treat specific projects and programmes of government”, the Senate President said.

And in his welcome address, the committee chairman, Senator Adeola, lamented the insufficient funds for the implementation of policies and projects captured in the 2022 Budget of the federal government.

He explained that the funds were derived partly from the revenue generated by the government owned enterprises and other independent revenue sources of the federal government.

“There is an urgent need for all hands to be on deck on revenue generation for government, as well as prevent misuse and leakages of such revenue for frivolous purposes not sanctioned by the laws of the National Assembly,” Adeola said.

He advised that for government to reduce and eliminate deficit budgeting associated with the nation’s budget over the years, effort must be made to minimise borrowing to fund projects.

Attendees

Revenue agencies present at the interactive session include: National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency, Nigerian Postal Service, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and Nigeria Customs Service.

Others were the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS).

Also present were the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Energy Commission of Nigerians, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM), Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.

