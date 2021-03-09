Federal varsity Lokoja appeals for increased investment

Authorities of the Federal University, Lokoja, has appealed to private investors and lovers of education to partner with the university by investing in infrastructure and other areas that would help the university grow into an internationally acclaimed institution.

Vice chancellor of the university, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, disclosed that it will cost the university billions to grow to a standard that will enable it to make the required impact in the state and the northcentral geo-political zone.

The vice chancellor stated that the major challenges for the university rest with funding,l pointing out that even though the institution was new, it has not been properly funded since its inception during the past administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The major challenge for the University of Lokoja is funding. The institution is under-funded. I believe that funding is essential for us to take the university to the next level. Funding is essential especially since we are planning to move to the permanent site soon.

“Being a new university with a mandate to move to the permanent site, we are taking about billions for major road network, electricity, water, student hostels, among others. In terms of infrastructure, we are still growing and we lack infrastructure but we are growing,” he said.

The vice chancellor expressed deep appreciation to staff and students for the warm reception that was accorded to him when he resumed duty recently and promised to take the university to the next level of development to the point that the university student population will increase appreciably beyond the present 5, 000 persons.

Professor Akinwumi promised to put in place proper checks to stop admission racketeering by following the rule

