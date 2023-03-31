Federal varsity Lokoja must meet its vision, mission – VC

The vice-chancellor, Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Prof. Akinwumi Olayemi, has expressed the determination of the management of the university to continue to prioritise academic culture and quality programmes.

Olayemi stated this Friday during the 11th Inaugural Lecture Series of the institution delivered at Adankolo campus of the university by a Professor of wildlife conservation and ecology, Dauda Tanko, entitled “Biodiversity Conservation for Sustainable Economic Development In A Post-Covid-19 Era: Dress It And Keep It, For This Is The Whole Duty Of Man.”

Olayemi said aside from focusing on infrastructure development, the management would continue to prioritise academic culture and the quality of programmes that would be fully driven by information and communication technology (ICT).

“The last two years have demonstrated our struggles for visibility and excellence as we market the university daily. This administration recognizes the importance of diversification and collaboration as essential ingredients for achieving our vision of unprecedented progress for the university within a short period,” he said.

Presenting the lecture, Prof. Tanko called on the federal government to review the country’s wildlife/biodiversity policy to boost the nation’s economy.

He stressed the need for the government to review the policy “strategies adopted to achieve conservation of natural resources for sustainable economic development and other goals in Nigeria.”

He lamented that the policy strategies adopted to achieve conservative of natural resources development and other goals had failed.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

