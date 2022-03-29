Federal works ministry moves to construct pedestrian bridge at Arepo

A team of technical experts from the office of the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has visited Arepo on Km 18, Lagos Ibadan Expressway for location citing of a pedestrian bridge.

Journalists Estate Residents Development Association (JERDA) in a statement by its chairman, Jide Oke and general secretary Yinka Shokunbi, Sunday, disclosed that a five-man team led by Engrs. Oladele and Moses Linus, was at Arepo following letters written to the Minister by Journalists Estate, Arepo on the frequently occurring pedestrian mishaps.

Journalists Estate last February wrote a reminder to the minister after a 60-year old man who reportedly arrived for his daughter’s celebration was killed while trying to dash across the newly reconstructed 8-lane expressway.

The graphics of the incident was immediately forwarded to the minister electronically by the executive committee of Journalists Estate Phase One and was also attached by mail to the office of the minister for his immediate action.

According to the statement, the team of engineering experts assured that once their report is submitted and approval is given, work would be expected to commence on the construction of the pedestrian bridge.

Continuing, the statement read: “The 5-man team was received by the executive committee of Journalists Estate Phase One, led by Jide Oke (chairman), Mrs. Olufunke Fadugba (immediate past chairman) and Mrs. Folasade Famuyiwa (welfare and social secretary).

“Since the completion of the Arepo section of the expressway and opening it up for use the community have witnessed daily occurrence of pedestrian mishaps and within a space of two months, recorded a dozen deaths.

“Arepo is a populous Ogun state border community with Alausa, Lagos State separated by the 10km long bridge.”