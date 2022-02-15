FEI hails DEPOWA’s skills acquisition programmes for windows of fallen heroes, vulnerables



A non partisan Civil Society Organisation, Family Empowerment Initiative (FEI), has commended the humanitarian and skills acquisition programmes of Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) describing it, “as a relief to burdened households.”

The group said the various programmes will definitely bring relief to families and widows of fallen heroes and vulnerable youths.

The group stated this in reaction to recent graduation of 63 individuals trained within a duration of 3 to 6 months on various vocational skills.

The skills include catering and hotel management, fashion designing and computer science. Graduands were also trained on cosmetology, make-up and gele tying, cosmetics, detergent production and hair dressing

FEI in a press release on Tuesday signed by its president Felicia Adamu, commended DEPOWA President, Barr (Mrs) Vickie Irabor, saying the initiative is a morale booster to serving military personnel as they proffer solution to the security challenges in the country.

The press release also commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor and the Service Chiefs for sponsoring DEPOWA’s social intervention programmes.

According to the group, “The various programmes of DEPOWA under Barr (Mrs) Vickie Irabor are indeed speaking to the need of households.

“They are morale booster to our troops who are engaged in various operations across the country against the enemies of Nigeria.

“FEI also commend the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor for the non-kinetic strategies adopted in dealing with the security challenges in the country.

“We appeal to beneficiaries to make maximum use of this opportunity. We also appeal to Nigerians to continue to support our Armed Forces as they make sacrifices for peace and stability of our country,” the group added.