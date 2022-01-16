Felicia to Nyanya voters: Feb 12, time to give change a chance

As the Abuja area council election draws near, a councillorship contestant for Nyanya Ward on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Hon Felicia Okekeni Agi has appealed to the electorate in the council ward to give her the mandate to represent them for responsible representation and effective and efficient service delivery.

Speaking with Blueprint, Sunday, in Nyanya after the routine Sunday service, the female candidate of YPP begged the men, women, boys and girls of voting age in the area to come out en masse to vote for her, enjoining them to disregard party, ethnic or religious sentiment if the needed change would come the way of the council ward.

Hon Okekeni Agi described the Nyanya Ward as a council ward with the worst intra and inter-community access roads in the entire Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) despite years of representation at the AMAC legislative council by successive councilors, vowing to make the difference if voted to power.

“Politics is about using your mandate to impact upon the people. And you know Nyanya Ward is inhabited by a multiplicity of ethnic and religious groups. I have lived here with the people, and I know their feelings, and yearnings. My mandate will ultimately translate to political gains for the people of this community.

“If and when I get there, I will constantly draw the attention of government at AMAC to the level of hardship my people experience especially in getting water to drink and to wash clothes. Here in Nyanya Area B, C, D; Gwagwapyi, Gbage village, Angwadadi to mention just a few, it’s horrible getting water. We deserve pipe born water. Now tell me, how can you live in a town like as if you are living remote villages?

“Again, our environment is so dirty, what we need is change. There should be visible government presence in Nyanya because the people gave the mandate.

On a more serious note, we have the worst access roads among FCT satellite towns. These problems we can draw the attention of government to so that the people will feel the impact of their trust on those they voted into power.”

Asked if she has the resources to face the horde of money bags that would decide the tone of the polls, Hon Felicia said: “Money is not everything! All I want is, let us reason together and guarantee the future of our unborn children.”

Appealing to all and sundry to queue behind her on the 12th of February, the YPP councillorship hopeful said: “Don’t vote for money; vote for integrity and service. This little money they will share to you won’t last long for you. Let us change our mentality. With God all things are possible.”