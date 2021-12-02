FEMA, AEDC partner to curb fire outbreaks in FCT



The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is to collaborate with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to checkmate causes of fire outbreaks in the FCT through power surge.

The Director General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, disclosed this in a statement Thursday in Abuja.

He said most of the fire incidents in homes and business places in the FCT were traceable to power surge.

Idriss then, appealed to traders to desist from converting market spaces into residential apartments, adding that market fires in the FCT have led to loss of lives and destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

The DG appealed to the Abuja Market Management Limited (AMML) to segment the markets into different sections to ensure that huge losses during fire outbreaks are averted.

He said: “You will find out that the market has become a kind of accommodation for marketers. If they sleep there, they also will cook there. That is why we have explosions in the markets.

“If those people selling electric appliances are separated from the ones selling non electrical appliances, it will help to reduce the high rate of looses experienced during infernos.”

