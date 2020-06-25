FEMA boss alerts FCT residents on flood

The FCT emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has warned residents to desist from acts that could lead to flooding in this rainy season.

This warning is coming from the agency even as the body of one Mr. James Odeh aged 35 years has been recovered by the FEMA search and rescue team from a flooded river along Dogon-gada Area, near Efab Housing Estate, Lokogoma District.

According to sources, the incident occur when the victim attempted to drive through the flooded water in the company of one Mr. Nsendoo Uketar aged 20 years who rescued by FEMA officials.

Saddened by unfortunate incident, the Director General (FEMA) Alh. Idriss Abbas advised residents to stay away from flooded water and avoid driving around flooded sites.

According to the FEMA boss, “Most people underestimate the strength of water and the danger it poses”

He urged FCT residents to adopt attitudinal change as key to fighting disaster to the nearest minimum in the FCT.

He appealed to residents to avoid unwholesome environmental practices especially the indiscriminate waste disposal and building on flood plain as these could block water ways and lead to flooding, calling on community leaders and religious leaders to sensitize their subjects, especially those living close to flood planes to move to higher ground to avoid being washed away.

On steps being taken by the agency to curb flooding in the FCT, he said FEMA and its stakeholders had earlier in the year embarked on assessment tour to all flooded prone areas in the FCT to identify flash points and to access areas of repairs and improvement.

Alh. Idriss further stressed that all relevant agencies have been on their toes after the assessment by expanding narrow drainages, evacuating refuse and removing buildings on flood plains.

He added that as the lockdown is easing out, the Minister of the FCT Mallam Mohammad Musa Bello has directed all relevant departments to continue work in the various flash points to mitigate more disaster.

He revealed that work have since commenced in these areas including the Lokogoma area and called on residents to always compliment the efforts of the FCTA administration by adhering to directives, sighting example with the Corona Virus pandemic where most people still don’t believe it exist and expose themselves to the virus despite government directives.

While sympathizing with the family of the victims, Alh. Idriss assured residents that all hands will continue to be on deck to ensure that threat to lives and properties occasioned by flood are reduced to the bearest minimum in the FCT.

He then urged residents to always call the 112 emergency toll free number in case of any emergency, as this will help FEMA respond faster.

According to him, it is only through prompt response that effective disaster management can be achieved.