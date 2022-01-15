FEMA, KADSEMA partner on information sharing to avert disasters

The Director General Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management (FEMA), Agency Alhaji Abass Idriss, has emphasised the importance of information sharing among key players in emergency management for optimum performance.

According to a statement on Saturday, signed by the Head, Public Relations Unit, Nkechi Isa, Idriss stated this when he received a delegation from Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), led by its Executive Secretary, Mr Mohammed Muazu Mukaddas, in his office in Abuja.

He explained that such synergy would be beneficial to both the FCT and Kaduna State as they share a common boundary.

While sharing the experiences behind his success story, Alhaji Idriss noted that team work played a major role, stressing the need to carry everyone along, particularly in the area of information sharing towards better management of disasters and risk reduction in Nigeria.

He urged the Executive Secretary of KADSEMA not to operate on a civil service structure, but to establish a forecasting, response and mitigation department as well as search and rescue to enhance its operations.

The FEMA boss also charged KADSEMA to be proactive in tackling issues like banditry and other social vices currently ravaging the state.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of KADSEMA, Mr Mohammed Muazu Mukaddas, said they were at FEMA to solicit support and the sharing of ideas to enhance disaster management in Kaduna State.

Mukkadis, who underscored the importance of national coordination, added that KADSEMA would soon inaugurate its sub national coordination forum.