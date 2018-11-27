Female guber candidate decries youth unemployment 

Change Advocacy Party (CAP) Delta State governorship candidate, Mrs. Gloria Okolugbo, has said it is the turn of the people of Delta North senatorial zone to produce the next governor of the state.

The candidate said allowing the zone to produce the next governor of Delta would amount to fairness, equity as well as promotes a sense of belonging for the people of the constituents.

According to her “It is indeed the turn of Delta North senatorial zone to produce a governor for the state for the sake of fairness and equity”.

In a press statement signed by her media director, Mr. Emmanuel Ajoku, and in Benin City, the guber hopeful decried the high level of youth unemployment in the state.

Okolugbo said she is in the race to create jobs for the teeming youths, adding that she will be launching her campaign with the presentation of her manifestoes and the road map towards transformation of the oil rich region.

“I will address issues like access to renewable energy, create the link between urban drift and put food on the table of the masses.

“It drives the economy through high yield production while subsidizing haulage with a view to bringing Deltans up to speed with the modern mechanized farming.”