Female rescued as container crushes one in Lagos

An overnight rescue operation conducted by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) saw an adult female who was victim to a fallen 40ft container that left her male counterpart dead at the Costain roundabout accident, saved.

According to eyewitnesses, the yet-to-be-identified adult male and female were passing by when the accident involving the 40ft container uploaded from the articulated vehicle crushed the adult male to death instantly, leaving the adult female fortunately, with severe injuries that included a broken left leg.

LASEMA activated the Lagos State Emergency Response when the incident was reported via a distress call close to midnight through the agency’s emergency toll free line about 11:43p.m on Wednesday.

A situation report by the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, an articulated truck laden with a 40ft container was discovered to have fallen. Further investigations revealed that the truck had suffered brake failure while en route the COSTAIN roundabout and as a result, the container load fell off the back of the truck conveying it.

“Unfortunately, the container fell on an adult male and adult female. The adult male was totally crushed and immediately lost his life as a result of the trauma, while the adult female was extricated alive by the LRT through deployment of the agency’s heavy duty forklift – the Goliath. Thereafter, the agency’s paramedics administered pre-hospital care before quickly conveying her to a nearby hospital.

“The deceased adult male body has been bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for further action.

“The truck and its fallen container has been recovered off the road with the aid of the agency’s heavy duty forklift and placed on a nearby before being handed over to officers of the Nigerian Police at the incident scene.”

When our correspondent visited the scene of the accident, the road had been reopened for public use.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

