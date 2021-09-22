Femi-Lawal, Tijani, 6 others join FSI board

The Financial Services Innovators has appointed eight new personalities into its Board of Trustees, as part of its efforts to make Nigeria a global leader in innovative technology-driven financial services.

The newly appointed trustees are the representative of Committee of e-Business Industry Heads(CeBIH) and Head of Card and Messaging Business at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folasade Femi-Lawal; Co-founder/Chief Executive of Co-Creation Hub, Bosun Tijani; and Principal of Flourish Ventures, Efayomi Carr.

Others are Co-founder/Chief Operating Officer of Digital Encode Limited, Adewale Obadare; Co-founder of Domineum Blockchain Solutions, Mohammed Jega; Divisional Head of Business Services and Client Experience/Executive Committee member at Central Securities and Clearing System, Onome Komolafe; Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Capricorn Digital Limited, Dee Abudu; and Co-founder of LoftyInc Allied Partners Limited, Wole Odetayo.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Executive Director of FSI, Aituaz Kola-Oladejo, said, their appointment will further strengthen the financial services sector.

“The trustees will bring their wealth of expertise to the board to help build, support and grow a collaborative and innovative ecosystem of players in the financial services space.”

“The organisation is passionate about driving innovation in the financial services industry and in providing financial and economic development services,” Kola-Aituaz said.

Femi-Lawal, a senior executive and digital payment expert, has more than 25 years’ experience spanning retail banking, business advisory services, and telecoms.