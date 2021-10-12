FEPPPAN hails finance minister over pensioners’ welfare

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), has passed a vote of confidence on Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed for her determination towards pensioners’ welfare, describing it as commendable and exemplary.

Speaking at the end of her National Administration Council (NAC) meeting held in Abuja, the senior citizens further applauded he minister for putting smile on faces of the nation’s pensioners.

The commendation was contained in a statement jointly signed by its President-General and General Secretary, Temple Ubani JP and Franklin Enrile respectively.

“We will not be tired of expressing our joy and happiness to Mr President for making payment of pensions in the Federal level a priority. We have never experienced it this good in the recent past in Nigeria. Having gone through some precarious times in the hand of past administrations, it is deserving that we pensioners take every opportunity we got to appreciate this government, especially the likes of the Minister of Finance for such a wonderful job that benefits us as pensioners greatly.

“Had she not believed that pensioners deserve to get their pay promptly having served the country sometime in the past, she probably wouldn’t have followed the President’s directives in issues that concern pensions payment, and the effect will definitely be suffered by us.

“Though we still expect government to do more for us especially in the areas of payment of outstanding arrears of retirement benefits of our members, we sincerely make bold to say that the Minister is very instrumental to the success story of hitch free pensions payment we tell today, that would also be told tomorrow.” FEPPPAN, said.

Explicitly on how important and serious they take issues concerning their members welfare, the FEPPPAN leadership said: “From our members in ESREWA (Electricity sector) University and Polytechnic sectors, down to every single individual that is our member, we take issues concerning their welfare seriously and we don’t spare our strength to engage the necessary persons, agencies and representatives of government to ensure that our members get their due benefits. Therefore, we hope that government understands why we knock on its door all the time with one demand or the other.”

Furthermore, the pensioners’ union said: “It is pertinent at this juncture for all to understand that how pensioners are treated now (good or bad) is like a mirror on which present workers judge the future. This is very important as it has a serious chain reaction effect for or against corruption, productivity, accountability and transparency in our country.

“So, we are encouraging government both in the States and Federal to prioritize payment of pensions because it will bring a positive energy in the country particularly among workers, it will also help lessen economic hardship.

Also, workers who have reached retirement age will be glad to retire and give room for our teeming youths to take over. There are really a lot of good our country will gain from making pensioners’ welfare a priority.”