FERMA collaborates with NAF on road maintenance 





Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is ready to collaborate with Nigerian Air Force in areas of mutual benefit, the Federal Roads Maintenance Engineer of the Kaduna Field Office, Atiku Abubakar Sadiq, has said.

Speaking Wednesday when he received the Commander, 453 Base Services Group of the Nigeria Air Force, Kaduna, Air Commodore Adeleke Adedoyin in Kaduna, Atiku said FERMA has identified key stakeholders such as, Armed Forces, the Police, Department of State Service (DSS) and other security agencies as major partners that has culminated in a harmonious working relationship towards achieving their respective mandates.

Atiku said the mandate of FERMA is primarily to maintain all federal roads in Nigeria and noted that it is not a feat that FERMA can achieve alone.

“I recalled FERMA intervention in the Nigeria Military School, Zaria, wherein the Chief of Army Staff sent a delegation led by the Chief of Administration, Nigeria Army Headquarters to the Kaduna Field Office in respect of the Special Intervention by FERMA.

“FERMA and the Nigerian Armed Forces, have common similarities as it relates to the presence of a strong and effective engineering team in both the army and FERMA. Since the purpose of your visit was to seek ways of collaboration and synergy between NAF and FERMA, so that our respective responsibilities are effectively managed, FERMA is ready to collaborate with NAF on areas that are within our purview, based on the management’s approval in Abuja.”

Air Commodore Adeleke thanked the head of Kaduna field office of FERMA for the wonderful reception accorded him and his team despite the short notice, noting that his visit was to build synergy and mutual support with all stakeholders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

