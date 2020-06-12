Fernandes scores, misses penalty as Manchester Utd succumb to defeat

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba were finally able to start a match together as Manchester United shared the spoils in a pair of training games versus West Brom.

On Friday, the Championship side travelled to Old Trafford for two 60 minute matches in preparation for football’s restart.

Slaven Bilić’s men continued preparations for the restart of the @SkyBetChamp with two training games at Old Trafford against @ManUtd earlier.

In the first, Fernandes and Pogba were paired together for what reportedly finished as a 2-1 loss.

The United Stand quote one source as saying the Portuguese midfielder got on the scoresheet with a penalty – before missing a second spot-kick.

However, the Red Devils came out on top of the second fixture, according to the Telegraph’s John Percy, with a 3-1 victory.

United fans are eagerly awaiting Pogba’s return from an ankle injury when they take on Tottenham next week.

The Frenchman is thought to have slotted alongside Fernandes in the midfield for the first game, with Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Daniel James and Timothy Fosu-Mensah also involved.

Marcus Rashford tweeted that he “loved every minute of it” in a post accompanied by pictures of him battling with West Brom defenders in the empty Old Trafford.

Among the players involved in Game Two were Harry Maguire, David De Gea, Victor Lindelof and Odion Ighalo.

United played an intra-squad friendly earlier in the week having seen their match-up with Stoke abandoned due to manager Michael O’Neill testing positive for coronavirus.

The push for the Champions League resumes in a week’s time with a trip to Spurs, kicking off on June 19 at 8.15pm.

