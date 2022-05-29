Fernandez into French Open quarterfinal for first time

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time on Sunday with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over 2019 semifinalist Amanda Anisimova of the United States.



Fernandez, seeded 17th, who was US Open runner-up last year, will face Martina Trevisan of Italy for a place in the semifinals.



The 19-year-old Fernandez has made the quarterfinals on the back of an impressive 23 service breaks over four rounds at Roland Garros.



Italian Martina Trevisan booked her place in the French Open quarterfinals, edging out Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets.

The world number 59 won 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 to reach the last eight at Roland Garros for the second time in three years.



Trevisan enjoyed a surprise run to the quarters as a qualifier in 2020, losing to eventual champion and current world No 1 Iga Swiatek.



“Paris is a bit like my second home,” said the 28-year-old, who won her maiden WTA title earlier this month in Rabat.



“The atmosphere here is magical and I feel great on the court.”



Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev, determined not to be remembered for his short-lived stay at world No 1, said that he is targeting a return to the top with a stellar showing at the French Open.



Medvedev, ranked second, claimed top spot in late February but was overtaken by Novak Djokovic just two weeks later. The Russian can ascend the summit once again if he reaches the final at Roland Garros.



“I for sure want to be there more than two weeks. I want to try to do it,” Medvedev said after his straight-sets win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Saturday to reach the fourth round in Paris.



“It’s not something that pressures me, because I’m really happy I managed to do it. I remember Indian Wells. I lost, didn’t like my match against Gael (Monfils). That’s when I knew I was going to lose the No 1 spot.”



The 26-year-old joked that he looked up the players who had spent the shortest time at No 1 and realised he was in fine company.

“I went on Internet and looked, just like this on Google, who were the shortest like No 1 players in the world, and the first I saw Pat Rafter being there for one week, and he’s an absolute legend, and Carlos Moya was somewhere there,” Medvedev said.



“It’s something nobody can take away from me. Not that many players could take it while they play tennis. It’s a great motivation to try to come back there.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

