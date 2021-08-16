Fertilizer blending coy begins operation in Nasarawa





A new fertilizer blending plant, Kwandare fertilizer blending company, located in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital has begun operations, producing 90 metric tons per day.

General Manager (GM)of the company, Nasir Musa Tanko, disclosed this in an interview with Journalis on Sunday, in Lafia.



He said the essence of establishing the company was to meet up the rising demands of the actual price per bag which is N9,600 subject to negotiation.

He then called on the Nasarawa state government, neighbouring states and other individuals to patronise their product subject to negotiation.



He explained that for the moment, the company will be producing 90 metric tons per day as it is almost completing the installation of a bigger machine that has the capacity to produce 90 metric tons per hour.

“Right now, we are producing about three trailers daily, that is 90 metric tons everyday, the machine that is in operation now is producing 15 metric tons per hour, that is about half trailer, there is another smaller machine which produces five metric tons per hour.

But the bigger machine we are installing has the capacity to produce 90 metric tons per hour,” he said.



Also speaking, a deputy director in charge of fertilizer, Nasarawa state ministry of agriculture and rural development, Mr. Abdulmuni Agade, who led other officials of the ministry to purchase 20 trailers of the product from the plant expressed satisfaction with the quality of the fertilizer.



He explained that the best fertilizer for Nasarawa soil is 20-10-10 which is what is being produced at the plant.

He said the initiative would go a long way in bringing the commodity closer to the state government and farmers.