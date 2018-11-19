Festival Sports: Abuja Squash association promises to unleash formidable team

The FCT Squash Association on Monday said it would build a formidable squash team for the 19th National Sports Festival.

The association chairman, Edem Selong said in a statement in Abuja that the team would be made up of talented boys and girls that would top the medal table at the festival.

According to him, with your support, we will get the game of squash back to the center stage here in Abuja.

”Our immediate task is to groom and present a formidable team for the NSF slated for Dec. 6 to Dec.16 in Abuja,” he said.

Selong, a seasoned squash administrator said the association would also expedite action in the completion of the squash courts at the Area 10 Parade Ground.

He said that the association would do all in its power to popularise the sport in the FCT using their connections and network.

It would be recalled that the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, on Nov 1, inaugurated new executives for 29 sports associations in the FCT with a charge to move sports to the next level in the territory.