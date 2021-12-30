Festive season demands cautious driving





The holiday season is mostly associated with so many activities, which include, among others, traveling, shopping, visitation, and marriages. Unfortunately, while the holidays bring cheers and joy to many, they are also quite dangerous for those who choose to be on the road. The increased number of cars, motorcycles, tricycles on the road with reckless drivers is just one of the reasons why we see more accidents this time of the year.





Unquestionably, there is a high rate of vehicular movement’s on the roads. Not only do people travel during the holiday season, but they are running more errands than usual, which means more cars and other vehicles on the roads. This is one of the reasons we must be careful in our movement on the roadway pavement.





For the fact that activities increase in the festive period, full of weddings, especially in the North, while in the South, parties and get-togethers, driving while buzzed is normal for many. Because of this, the holidays also seem to be a time of overindulgence and making poor decisions. Unfortunately, many people get behind the wheels after “just a few” drinks, thinking they are fine to drive.



People are stressed most of the time, and they also believe it is safe for them to travel. However, after day-to-day activities such as shopping and partying, most people find this time to be rather stressful. Stress does have an effect. As a result, the majority of individuals will not be thinking about safety as often as they should.



Neglecting regular car maintenance is one of the basic problems of most drivers across the country. It is much easier to stay on top of all your vehicles when the busy holiday season isn’t here. Neglecting regular car maintenance and ignoring potential problems can lead to car accidents, especially at this time of year when most of the vehicles are in use. For me, this is one of the critical areas where the government must step in and ensure vehicle fitness is strictly adhered to.

One of my bosses in the office decided not to travel during the festive season because of fear of the unknown. Should we cancel our important engagements for this reason? No, we can travel if we have good reasons to do so. Perhaps we should change our way of thinking and drive with caution. Do your best to ensure that all necessary precautions are taken, and leave the rest to God.

We must applaud the Federal Road Safety Commission’s efforts because they went outside their comfort zones to expose themselves to unforeseen conditions in order to ensure our safety on the road. It is unjustifiable, even if there are terrible individuals bent on extorting commuters.

Well, It’s high time for them to take the campaign of taking road precautions to motor parks. Perhaps it would help our drivers to have more sense of reasons to safeguard their lives and those of other travelers.

As usual, one might not dismiss the fact that we must keep calling on the government to do its part in repairing our roads. Indeed, it’s one of the major setbacks that increases the number of road accidents in our country. The ongoing road construction all over the country should be stepped up for the benefit of all Nigerians.

With the high cost of transportation creeping up every year, traveling has become extremely difficult for many households, though those that can afford it would continue to drive with extra care, for the fact that life has no spare part.

Tijjani writes from Galadima Mahmoud Street, Kasuwar Kaji, Azare, Bauchi state.

Related

No tags for this post.