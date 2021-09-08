FETHI writes off N50m indigent patients bills

Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHI),Ido-Ekiti, Ekiti state, Prof. Ebenezer Adekunle Ajayi, has said the institution in the last two years wrote off N50 million indigent patient’s bills due to the inability of the affected patients to pay.

He stated this during the maiden edition of FETHI stakeholders’ forum with the theme: ‘Health care Financing In Nigeria, Harnessing Non-Governmental Contribution.’

He urged Nigerians to support government with their resources in delivering quality healthcare to the people.

Prof. Ajayi also canvassed for social health insurance as a way of achieving universal health coverage.

He said: “Government is stretched out of its element in trying to manage something as complex and personal as healthcare with ensuing improved health outcomes in a tailspin.

“Therefore, it is imperative tom beef up the financing system of this sector by exploring non-governmental contributions.

“Collaborations must remain buttered up to ensure delivery of efficient, effective and equitable services.”

He said the forum attracted hospital stakeholders from public and private sectors with direct bearings on operating territory at all government levels and equipped with the capacity to stir the institution in right directions.

“It was also to present our stewardship account, for partners witness our mileposts development, reflection on past times and now as well as take stock of changes and fill gaps for the betterment of the institution”.

The CMD noted that despite being entirely funded by federal government and from its internally generated revenue, over 50 million indigent patients bills have been written off in the last two years due to their inability to pay.

He summarised the needs of the institution to four different initiatives which were discussed and reviewed by stakeholders and invited members of the public.

These, according to him, are hospital infrastructure improvement initiative, adopted ward initiative, capacity building/training initiative for staff and indigent patients fund initiative (Alaanu Fund).

In his speech, the chairman, FETHI Governing Board, Mohammed Sukababa, said Nigeria sector is facing a tough time and all hand must be on deck at a period like this.

“As a matter of fact, we need to know that the government cannot do it alone. Therefore, the need to bring improvement into our health system demands collective efforts.

“Our goal is to ensure that the standard of quality health service delivery that is affordable and accessible are not compromised.”

Dignitaries present at the forum include Aare Afe Babalola, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi, Bishop of Ekiti Catholic Diocese, Bishop Felix Ajakaye, Dr Kayode Akinlade, representative of Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA),special adviser to the governor on Diaspora, Mr. Femi Odere, traditional rulers and others.

