Few days after Anambra governorship election, lawmaker dumps APC, rejoins PDP

The member representing Ekwusigo Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Onyebuchi Offor, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), few days after governorship election.

Offor, who is the House Minority Leader, had announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on October 6.

However, during house plenary in Awka, the junketing lawmaker said his decision to return to PDP was taken after consultation with constituent stakeholders from the area.

Already, he has submitted a letter to that effect to the house.

The letter reads: “Two months ago i announced my defection from PDP to APC on the floor of this house. I have tested the waters and realised that my former party PDP is better.

“So I want to humbly inform this house that I am going back to my party PDP.”