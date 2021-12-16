Few days to Christmas: 7 roasted to death as bus crashes

Seven passengers were feared killed on Wednesday when an 18-seater bus was involved in a lone accident in Osun state.

The report, which said that the accident occurred at about 3:45 am, stated that the bus, which was apparently on top speed, rammed into a billboard along Ilesha/Osu expressway, and exploded into flames.

The Field Commandant of Osun Security Network, codenamed ‘Amotekun’, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, who confirmed the incident, spoke further on the fate of bus, said to be coming from Zamfara state.

His words: “We were on patrol around 3:45 am at Ilesha when the accident occurred. The vehicle was on top speed when it ran into a billboard.

“The vehicle was carrying two motorcycles and passengers. Some passengers were burnt beyond recognition. The FRSC and Fire Service joined us.”

Sector Commander FRSC Osun State, Paul Okpe, also confirmed the incident, saying: “A white Toyota Hiace was involved in an accident. Seven people died and four were burnt beyond recognition,” he said.