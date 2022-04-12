FG advices African countries to boost indigenous innovations

The overseeing Permanent Secretary of the ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr. Idowu Afe, has called on African Countries to look inwards by inventing their technologies locally in order to tackle over dependence on importation of goods and services.

He said this when delegates from the African Agricultural Technology foundation (AATF) from Ghana visited the Ministry to understudy Biotech Cowpea technology developed by the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA).

Earlier, the Regional Representative of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) Dr. Frances Onyekachi Nwankwo said that the purpose of their visit is to collaborate in the area of Agricultural technology and the deployment of new technologies in order to promote high yielding agricultural products for farmers in Africa.