FG advised on illegal mining activities

An Emeritus Professor of Geology, Sylvester Adegoke, has advised the federal government to introduce ‘central data base’ in the mining sector like in the banking sector to enable it to curb illegalities. Adegoke who spoke in Lagos said if implemented, the method would assist government to generate enough revenue and curb illegality in the process. According to him, the central data base is a centre, where everybody can access data concerning people and companies. “If you have your component running very well, you will have a correct data base on mining and oil production, as it is being done in the banking sector.

“If you go to the bank with forged information on your account, the offi cials will know you are doing the wrong thing. “Th is can also be applied to the mining sector because it will enable you to know who is mining what and where it is being done. “It is only when we have the component running well that we can build a central data base in Nigeria,’’ Adegoke said. According to him, Nigeria needs to systematically start to position its structures in order to keep the industry going. He stressed that some states used to have mining industries but were no longer functioning due to mismanagement.

“We need to put the str uctures properly in place to keep them running, as Nigeria is blessed with different mineral resources. “Ondo State used to have ceramic industry before, Oluwa Glass too was a popular industry that functioned for some time and eventually went out of business, due to bad management,’’ he said. Th e octogenarian said that Nigeria had been the only place where the government was aware of people engaging in illegal activities and nothing would happen, saying that even when culprits were apprehended, they would get off scot-free.

H e u r g e d t h e government to enforce sanctions on anybody caught doing illegal mining so as to serve as a deterrent to others. “We see people doing w r o n g t h i n g s a n d we do not curb them; this development only happens in Nigeria, it does not happen abroad,’’ he said. Adegoke, who is also a national award winner on intellectual development, lauded the present administration in its eff orts to fi ght corruption. “Any administration that makes an attempt to curb corruption, I think it has done well, this is the first government in Nigeria that boldly fi ghts corruption. “We have a long way to go, if we want Nigeria to depend on mining, we have to work hard, but it is possible,’’ he said.