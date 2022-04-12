FG advocates technology based-labour in construction, public work

The federal government has said the use of labour-based technology in the construction and maintenance of public works boosts employment in the country.

Minister for Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige stated this as he flagged off the 7th meeting of the National Employment Council in Abuja, with the theme, “Use of Labour-Based Technology in the Construction and Maintenance of Infrastructure”.

He noted the use of labour-based technology in constructing and maintaining public infrastructure had the capacity to enhance the employment and socio-economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

Ngige, represented by Director, Employment and Wages, John Nyamali, said the introduction and expansion of labour-based methods in public works not only had the capacity of generating more employment in the country, but also had a cost advantage over technology-based methods.

The minister stated that the evolution from the conventional skills and labour orientation to technology orientation in work, had posed a threat in employment, as technology took jobs away.

“The labour-based method of construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of infrastructure is formulated to reduce the impacts of technology on employment,” he said.

Ngige stated that labour-based methods had “a significantly higher employment creation potential when compared with equipment-based methods,” adding that the labour-based public works projects in the country were aimed at reducing unemployment.