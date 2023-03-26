FG announces date for 2023 census

The National Population Commission has said that the national population and housing census will start on May 3.

This was disclosed by a member of the publicity and advocacy committee on the 2023 national population and housing census, Dr Garba Abari, on Sunday on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum.

He said, “That change by INEC made it mandatory for us to also adjust the date for the conduct of the exercise.

“The census had to be put forward from the initial date of March 29 to April 2, now to May 3 to 5.”

