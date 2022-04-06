FG applauds Julius Berger on 2nd Niger Bridge 

“Julius Berger has brought some very unique innovations in the construction of this Project and I want to on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria applaud the skills of the construction workers that have been working on this site…and through the project, the federal government has been able to create about 20,000 jobs,” the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said while inspecting progress of work on the 2nd Niger Bridge by Julius Berger.

A press statement by the Julius Berger media relations unit stated that: “The federal government, Saturday in Onitsha, once again applauded the nation’s infrastructure construction leader, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, for the company’s uncommon and productive commitment to successful projection implementation as well as for its engineering genius, which the government called ‘excellent’.

“The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who was visiting the 2nd River Niger Bridge project to see the extent the works had progressed also witnessed the history-making final concrete casting that connected the last span of the bridge to technically complete the construction of the bridge by Julius Berger.

“Mrs. Zainab Ahmed also hailed the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) over its work on the second Niger Bridge.”

The visit is the second in approximately three weeks, coming after President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, also conducted an inspection visit to the project works.

According to the statement, “The project, which is under construction by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, is being administratively oversighted by the NSIA with funding from the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).”

It further stated, “Speaking shortly with the media after the inspection, the minister described the second Niger Bridge as a very significant project for the federal government, because of the geo-integrative and huge developmental impact, which the project would have on the socio-economic lives of Nigerians.

“She expressed satisfaction with the timely pace and premium quality of the job done by Julius Berger under the committed administrative oversight of the NSIA.”

While commending Julius Berger for its operational gender sensitivity, the honourable Minister said, “I am also happy to see the ladies I am seeing working on the construction site; it’s not all men. Julius Berger has brought some very unique innovations in the construction of this project and I want to on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria applaud the skills of the construction workers that have been working on this site.”