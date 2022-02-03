FG appoints Adebomehin substantive SGoF

The federal government has appointed Surveyor Abuduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin as the substantive Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF).

Before his new appointment, he was the acting SGOF, who took over from the immediate past SGoF, Surveyor Samuel Taiwo, who retired in October, 2021.

A statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGoF), Abu I. Michael, said his confirmation of appointment was dated February 1, 2022.

He said the letter with Ref. No. FMW&H/43353/T/39, dated 1st February, was signed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved your appointment as the Surveyor General of the Federation in accordance with the powers conferred on him by Section 171 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)’’, the letter read.

His appointment, according to the letter, “is with effect from 5th January, 2022 and is for a term of four (4) years in the first instance, renewable upon satisfactory performance, provided you have not attained retirement age of sixty (60) years or thirty-five (35) years pensionable services whichever earlier”.

Adebomehin, who served as the director in several departments in the OSGoF until he took over the baton of leadership was the Director Internal Boundary.

The new SGoF attended Jubril Martin’s Memorial Grammar School, Iponri, Lagos state, for his primary and secondary education, and later Federal School of Arts and Science, and then the Federal Polytechnic, Kogi state graduating with OND as the overall best student.

He attended the University of Lagos, Akoka, where he bagged B.Sc in Surveying, and Post Graduate Diploma in Photogrammetry.