FG approves establishment of SIM Swap centres by MNOs

The Ministerial Task Force on NIN-SIM registration has given approval to Mobile Networks Operators (MNOs) for the establishment of dedicated SIM Swap Centres across the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria;

The 4th Review meeting was chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami who also said approval has been given for the extension of the tenure of NIN enrolment agent licenses for MNOs from 1 to 5 years in consideration of their satisfactory performance, subject to continuous monitoring.

According to the minister in a joint statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission director public affairs Dr Ikechukwu Adinde and Nigeria Identify Management Commission head, corporate communications, Mr Kayode Adegoke, this is a deliberate effort of the federal government to simplify the enrolment process for Nigerians and legal residents;

The technical committee was mandated to complete the development of a new SIM issuance strategy that cannot be compromised. This will ensure that there is no repeat of the past process that was compromised through pre-registration by some agents.

Also, a multi-sectoral adhoc committee was tasked to immediately complete the review of the processes for new SIM activations for legal residents staying in Nigeria for less than 24 months. The membership of the Committee was drawn from NCC, NIMC, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

