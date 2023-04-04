FG approves Mixed Martial Arts as a Federation

The Federal government has approved the recognition of Mixed Martial Arts (NMMAF) as one of the National Sports Federation under the control and supervision of the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

The Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Development ,Sunday Dare who disclosed this Tuesday in his office in Abuja said that the approval which was granted on January 11, 2023 , follows series of interface between the federation’s board and the ministry.

“Having satisfied the condition precedent, pursuant to NMMAF’s acceptance to abide with the Code of Governance of all National Sports,” he said.

He stated further that the recognition has also saddled the Federation with the responsibility to develop, regulate and ensure the safety of Mixed Martial Arts as a thriving sports in Nigeria in line with the best practices.

While calling on the Federation to work towards discovering and developing talents from the grassroots for the game, Dare urged them to take the game to a world class status.

The Mixed Martial Arts game is reputed to be one of the fastest growing sports with an estimated 449 million followers worldwide.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

