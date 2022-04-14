FG approves N1.4bn for power supply equipment

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N1.4 billion for the supply of more equipment for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to boost power supply in the country.

Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I presented two memos from the Ministry of Power for the Transmission Company of Nigeria. The first one was a variation of the sum of a contract for 132/33 KV substation at Kafanchan, Kaduna State with a KV line base extension at Jos substation, in Plateau State. This is in the sum of N132, 705, 861.42.

“The second memo was for the supply of handling equipment, haulage and operational vehicles for the TCN at N1, 338,159,080.88. They are heavy lifting equipment that the TCN requires for doing its work in the store and on the field, while changing equipment and moving transformers and the council graciously approved,” he said.