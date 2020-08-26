FG approves N10bn survival fund for Transport workers, operators

The federal government through the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, has disclosed that the government has approved a ₦10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators.

She made this known when the President, Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA), Engr. Isaac Uhunwagho, led the association’s National Executive Committee and Trustees to pay her a courtesy call in Abuja recently.

The minister informed the delegation that the funds which will help cushion the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators as a result of COVID-19 pandemic is domiciled with the Federal Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment adding that the Federal Ministry of Transportation has is currently working on the modalities for its disbursement.

The National President, Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA), Engr. Isaac Uhunwagho who led the delegation on the visit to the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, stated that their visit is in respect challenges being faced by the body and also to appreciate her efforts towards the challenges PTONA has being facing since February, 2020 and the cooperation and protection which the ministry is now ready to provide for public transportation in Nigeria.