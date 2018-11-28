FG approves N14.7bn for new ECOWAS travel certificates

The federal government has approved N14.7 billion, to be funded by the contractor, for new Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS travel certificates.

The new certificate will now carry security features like the picture and fingerprints of the holder.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau briefed State House correspondents at the end of FEC meeting.

According to him, the current certificate has no security features and could be easily forged by anybody.

Noting that the new project is for the security of the Nigerian borders, he said that the agreement for the contract would be signed at a later date.

Stressing that the contract is for ten years, he said that 13 million cards would have been produced within the period.

The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Suleiman Hassan said that N3.4 billiin was approved for the furnishing of three Federal Secretariat complex in Anambra, Zamfara and Bayelsa states and N331. 2 billion for rehabilitation of some bridges in the northeast.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.