FG approves N3bn Sukuk bond for Numan – Jalingo road 

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Alhaji Muazu Sambo Jaji, Sunday, disclosed that the federal government has approved N3 billion from Sukuk bond to fund the Numan-Jalingo road project.

Sambo, who stated this during an inspection of federal roads under construction within Taraba and Adamawa states, said the fund would be released to the contractor handling the job in July.

He stressed that the fund would go a long way in executing the project, and warned the contractor handling the work to wake up to its expectations of completing the road or face revocation.

He further visited the site of the construction company; DEUX Construction Nigeria Limited in Numan town, Adamawa state, to ascertain the capability of the company to deliver on the contractual agreement.

He noted after the tour that, he identified paucity of funds on the part of government due to COVID- 19, which locked down the whole world.

He therefore warned the contractor to be more serious when funds would be released in the next few days or lose the contract to a more competent company.

The Jalingo-Numan road was awarded in March 2017 at the cost of N11 billion and was to be completed in July 2019.

Blueprint reports that only about seven of the 103.km road has so far been constructed.

The company’s Site Engineer, Frank Kohshola while speaking to journalists said only N1.5 billion has so far been released to the company since 2017.

He blamed insecurity and lack of funds to the slow pace of the work.

The engineer supervising the work from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Yola Field Office, Mrs Maria Zira, said the company had submitted two certificates of non-rejection but payment was still pending.

