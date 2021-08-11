FG approves N4bn to fuel police vehicles nationwide

In a bid to boost the fight against crime, the sum of N4 billion has been approved for the fueling of Police vehicles in the 36 states’ commands and the Federal Capital Territory.

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this during the presentation of a paper titled “Strategic Leadership Development: The Role of the Ministry of Police Affairs,” with the course participants of the Strategic Leadership and Command Course 3/2021 at the National Institute of Police Studies, Tuesday, in Abuja.

The minister said under the 2021 budget and for the first time in the history of the Nigeria Police, over N4 billion has been approved for fuelling of Police vehicles in the country, adding that the ministry intends to sustain the gesture, which will be carried out on a quarterly basis.

In his words, “The Ministry is deeply grateful to Mr. President and the National Assembly for approving funds for the supply of fuel to the 36 states Police Commands across the country and FCT to increase their efficiency.

Dingyadi opined that the ministry makes the training and development of Police officers top priority and the Director in charge of Training and Development amongst other vital units, was directed to ensure that the skills and competencies of officers of the Nigeria Police and civilian staff of the ministry is developed for improved service delivery.

According to him, “The Ministry of Police Affairs in conjunction with the police leadership developed training and development needs of police officers. This is determined by the development of an appropriate curriculum in accordance with the strategic needs of each cadre of officers according to best practice.”

He said, “Specifically, we focus on reforms that will translate to improve skills and competencies. However, it should be noted that some of these reforms take time to implement but we shall continue to push and collaborate with relevant partners like the British Council, Department for International Development, the United Kingdom, German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) CLEEN Foundation, and other NGOs who have been working closely with us.”