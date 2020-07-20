FG approves Solid Waste Management Policy

The federal government has approved a Solid Waste Management Policy to boost employment opportunities and ensure healthy environment in the country.

Minister of Environment, Dr. Muhammad Mahmood, who made this known when he briefed journalists in Abuja, said the policy would provide a framework for a comprehensive integrated solid waste management and involves the federal, state and local governments; ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs); and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as stakeholders.

“This is something that needs a coordinated effort which will mean healthier people and provide jobs.

He stressed that “waste was no longer waste but resources. We consider it a resource you can recycle, ultimately the garbage can be turned to other things, we have a recycling plant in Karu and the pallets produced can be used to make interlocks and many other things.

“That is why we need this comprehensive waste management plan which has been approved.

“The next thing is the implementation and which will require the input of everybody. Waste management as we all know is on concurrent list, meaning the federal, states can make laws and local government can make by-laws,“ he added.

He further explained that the policy was put together by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation and the Federal Ministry of Environment as well as other stakeholders.

He noted that with this a lot of jobs will be created from the recycling plant in Karu. We will also be inviting the private sector to come and invest.

Related

No tags for this post.