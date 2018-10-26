FG assists 121 inventors on science, technology (2) By Mohammed Yangida Lafia

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology through the

Presidential Standing Committee on Inventions and Innovations (PSCII),

said it has assisted 121 inventors and innovators with grants to

scale-up and promote their inventions and innovations in science and

technology.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, revealed this

yesterday in Lafia at the 16th National Council on Science and

Technology, saying the beneficiaries were selected from both the

formal and informal sectors of the economy.

He said this was to encourage a healthy competition among agencies,

for the purpose of promoting research and innovation in the country,

with promising reward made available to the three best agencies.

Onu stressed that the competitiveness strategy would not only expand

domestic capacity utilisation, but would also reduce the country’s

over dependence on imported products as well as enhance foreign

exchange earnings.

“Government has recorded very important achievements in the area of

science and technology and during the last council meeting, 85

memoranda were approved and since then, the ministry and her agencies

have worked very hard in implementing the decisions.

“We have made tremendous progress in the implementation level of the

National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR)

2017-2030,” he said.

The minister said, within a short period of two months, from January

to February 2018, a total of 20 patents were processed through the

National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion(NOTAP)

“This is a clear evidence that Nigeria is on the onward march towards

a new dawn, where research and innovation will be used to stimulate

growth in the economy of the country,’ he added.