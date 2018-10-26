FG assists 121 inventors on science, technology (2) By Mohammed Yangida Lafia

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology through the
Presidential Standing Committee on Inventions and Innovations (PSCII),
said it has assisted 121 inventors and innovators with grants to
scale-up and promote their inventions and innovations in science and
technology.
Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, revealed this
yesterday in Lafia at the 16th National Council on Science and
Technology, saying the beneficiaries were selected from both the
formal and informal sectors of the economy.
He said this was to encourage a healthy competition among agencies,
for the purpose of promoting research and innovation in the country,
with promising reward made available to the three best agencies.
Onu stressed that the competitiveness strategy would not only expand
domestic capacity utilisation, but would also reduce the country’s
over dependence on imported products as well as enhance foreign
exchange earnings.
“Government has recorded very important achievements in the area of
science and technology and during the last council meeting, 85
memoranda were approved and since then, the ministry and her agencies
have worked very hard in implementing the decisions.
“We have made tremendous progress in the implementation level of the
National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR)
2017-2030,” he said.
The minister said, within a short period of two months, from January
to February 2018, a total of 20 patents were processed through the
National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion(NOTAP)
“This is a clear evidence that Nigeria is on the onward march towards
a new dawn, where research and innovation will be used to stimulate
growth in the economy of the country,’ he added.
