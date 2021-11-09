FG assists 40,000 Jigawa farmers with agric imputes

The federal garment through interventions programmers has supported about 40,000 farmers from Jigawa state with agricultural imputes.

The farmers are those who lost billions of naira and food crops during the 2020 cropping season.

This was stated by the executive secretary, Jigawa state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Yusuf Sani Babura, during an interview with our correspondent in Dutse, Tuesday.

He said affected farmers from 19 local government areas including, Miga Malam–Madori, Hadejia , Guri, Birniwa, Kirika samma Ringim, Auyo, Kafin Hausa, Maigatari, Birnin Kudu, Buji, and Kiyawa local councils who lost their crops as a result of heavy flood which ravaged the state were considered.

Alhaji Babra stated further that the assistance came through the National Management Agency (NEMA) that transmitted the items through the state NEMA and took the responsibility of distributing the materials to the victims across the affected local government areas.

He said the purpose of the assistance was to cushion the effect of the flood.

The executive secretary said the impute given to them by the federal government were, improve variety seeds , chemicals against ants, sprayers, water pumping machines and bags of NPK fertiliser with a view to help them plant during the incoming dry season farming.