FG assures adequate accommodation, protection of 177 Niger returnees

The federal government has perfected plans to resettle 177 Nigerians, who recently returned from Niger Republic, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe.

Addressing journalists Thursday in Abuja, while receiving the 177 returnees, comprising 122 adults and 55 infants, including 74 males and 48 females, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, said arrangements have been made to test the returnees for COVID-19 before reintegrating them into society.

Represented at the event by the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, Farouq expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and all the people that ensured the hitch-free arrival of the returnees, even as she assured adequate protection, accommodation and feeding until they are reunited with their families.

She said: “As the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, I am very pleased that the directives given by President Muhammadu Buhari, to assist all Nigerians who wish to voluntarily return to the country as a result of the COVID Pandemic, has been complied with as we received 177 of our Nigerian migrants from Niger Republic.

“We welcome you whole heartedly and empathise with you for any suffering, deprivations or inconveniences you might have encountered during this difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic. This group of 177 we are receiving today comprises 122 adults and 55 infants and children. Of the 122 adults 74 are males while 48 are females.

“I would like to assure all our returnees, that the FGN has assembled an inter-ministerial team , as are represented here, to ensure that arrangements are in place to receive, accommodate, feed and generally take care of you, while fully respecting your dignity and rights as valued Nigerian citizens.”

She added: “In line with the revised Quarantine Protocol from the PTF COVID, arrangements are in place to test you within 72hrs of your arrival. We also have commitments from our partner in this task, the International Organisation of Migration IOM to provide additional care for you in line with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and international protocol of reintegration of returnees.”